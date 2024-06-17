Concordia University Ann Arbor discontinuing all sports programs after 2024-25 academic year

The announcement that the Ann Arbor campus of Concordia University is dropping its intercollegiate athletic programs has parents, students and alumni feeling deflated.

Later last week, Concordia President Erik Ankerberg released a statement saying all athletic programs would be discontinued at the end of the 2024-25 school year. It’s a hard blow for students and parents who say the sports programs were a major factor in the decision to attend Concordia.

Bruce Brown’s son Brenston is an incoming freshman from Howell, who is slated to play baseball next spring for the Cardinals. Bruce says the family still has many questions as to how the decision was reached.

“The fact that athletics was being wiped out when you consider...I don’t know much about their other athletic programs, but I know their baseball program has experienced an enormous amount of success, especially for a small school.”

Brown says his son had several options available to him to play baseball on the collegiate level and decided on Concordia after meeting with coach Zach Johnson. He says Brenston is still trying decide what he’ll do next.

