Ann Arbor officials disappointed with U-M over purchase of Concordia property

The Ann Arbor City Council says it’s very disappointed the University of Michigan has a deal to purchase most of the former Geddes Road campus of Concordia University.

There was already a resolution on Monday night’s City Council meeting agenda expressing concern over the potential sale. Officials were hoping the parcel would be sold to a developer to get it on the tax rolls.

Second Ward Council member Chris Watson, where the land is located, says the best use for the space is housing.

“And even if this sale goes through, I hope the university will be willing to discuss housing on the site, whether it is for workers or students. And I would like the university to consider creative partnerships to build that housing, which could add to the tax base.”

U-M Assistant Vice President for Public Affairs Paul Corliss says future plans for the property will follow careful review and due diligence. University Regents are expected to vote on the purchase Thursday.

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