City of Ann Arbor faces backlash over removal of neighborhood watch signs

Ann Arbor’s decision to remove 600 neighborhood watch signs has received pushback.

Multiple conservative news outlets and others have criticized the removal of 600 neighborhood watch signs in Ann Arbor. New York City Council member, Republican Vickie Paladino said about city officials, “They’re just insane."

Ann Arbor City Council Member & Communications Executive Jen Eyer takes the criticism in stride, calling it an effort from outsiders to be divisive.

“You know, these are folks who don't live here, who don't follow the local issues here and who are capitalizing on what is, unfortunately, a trend in politics today, which is to divide people.”

Eyer says instead of calling the city “woke” and “lefty,” people should rather seek common ground and evidence-based solutions to problems cities face.

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