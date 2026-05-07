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City of Ann Arbor faces backlash over removal of neighborhood watch signs

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published May 7, 2026 at 6:17 AM EDT
Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor and City Council members Jen Eyer and Cynthia Harrison remove the last Neighborhood Watch sign in the city.
Kevin Meerschaert
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89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor and City Council members Jen Eyer and Cynthia Harrison remove the last Neighborhood Watch sign in the city.

Ann Arbor’s decision to remove 600 neighborhood watch signs has received pushback.

Multiple conservative news outlets and others have criticized the removal of 600 neighborhood watch signs in Ann Arbor. New York City Council member, Republican Vickie Paladino said about city officials, “They’re just insane."

Ann Arbor City Council Member & Communications Executive Jen Eyer takes the criticism in stride, calling it an effort from outsiders to be divisive.

“You know, these are folks who don't live here, who don't follow the local issues here and who are capitalizing on what is, unfortunately, a trend in politics today, which is to divide people.”

Eyer says instead of calling the city “woke” and “lefty,” people should rather seek common ground and evidence-based solutions to problems cities face.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilJen Eyerneighborhood watchracial justicesocial justice
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
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