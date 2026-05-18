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Ann Arbor City Council to ask U-M not to buy Concordia land

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 18, 2026 at 5:49 AM EDT
Concordia University in Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Concordia University in Ann Arbor.

The Ann Arbor City Council tonight is expected to ask the University of Michigan to hold off on purchasing property from Concordia.

Concordia University is looking to sell off its 187-acre parcel in northern Ann Arbor. It has entered preliminary negotiations with U-M.

Second Ward Council member Jon Mallek says the land could instead be sold off to a developer for needed housing.

“It’s unfortunate what is happening with Concordia University, but with them likely looking to sell their campus as they close their doors on that campus, it offers a real opportunity for that land to go back onto the tax rolls.”

Mallek says it’s concerning that U-M might purchase the land with no plans for what to do with it. The resolution also says if there is a scenario where the city and university could partner on a portion of the parcel, it would be worth exploring.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City Counciljon mallekConcordia UniversityThe University of Michiganland use
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
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