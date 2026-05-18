Ann Arbor City Council to ask U-M not to buy Concordia land

The Ann Arbor City Council tonight is expected to ask the University of Michigan to hold off on purchasing property from Concordia.

Concordia University is looking to sell off its 187-acre parcel in northern Ann Arbor. It has entered preliminary negotiations with U-M.

Second Ward Council member Jon Mallek says the land could instead be sold off to a developer for needed housing.

“It’s unfortunate what is happening with Concordia University, but with them likely looking to sell their campus as they close their doors on that campus, it offers a real opportunity for that land to go back onto the tax rolls.”

Mallek says it’s concerning that U-M might purchase the land with no plans for what to do with it. The resolution also says if there is a scenario where the city and university could partner on a portion of the parcel, it would be worth exploring.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

