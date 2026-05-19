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Ann Arbor City Council rejects possible downtown short-term rental proposal

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 19, 2026 at 5:54 AM EDT
Ashley Mews housing development on 414 S. Main St. in Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ashley Mews housing development on 414 S. Main St. in Ann Arbor.

The Ann Arbor City Council has shot down a proposal to allow non-owner occupied short-term rental housing in a downtown mixed-use high-rise.

The zoning change would have permitted the Ashley Mews Development at 414 S. Main Street any uses under a D-1 zoning. That would include STR’s.

Council member Travis Radina says he doesn’t want to see most of the building turned into what he called a less-regulated hotel.

“I would support the Planning Commission in evaluating further ways to limit this in both transition and HUB moving forward. If there’s a need for hotel space downtown, I think that is the way we should approach this.”

Council member Lisa Disch, who also sits on the Planning Commission, was the only vote to approve the modification. She says the owner told the Commission he had no plans to convert any of the apartments to STR’s but just wanted the flexibility to do so in the future.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilAnn Arbor Planning CommissionTravis Radinalisa dischshort-term rentalsrental housinghousing
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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