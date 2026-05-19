Ann Arbor City Council rejects possible downtown short-term rental proposal

The Ann Arbor City Council has shot down a proposal to allow non-owner occupied short-term rental housing in a downtown mixed-use high-rise.

The zoning change would have permitted the Ashley Mews Development at 414 S. Main Street any uses under a D-1 zoning. That would include STR’s.

Council member Travis Radina says he doesn’t want to see most of the building turned into what he called a less-regulated hotel.

“I would support the Planning Commission in evaluating further ways to limit this in both transition and HUB moving forward. If there’s a need for hotel space downtown, I think that is the way we should approach this.”

Council member Lisa Disch, who also sits on the Planning Commission, was the only vote to approve the modification. She says the owner told the Commission he had no plans to convert any of the apartments to STR’s but just wanted the flexibility to do so in the future.

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