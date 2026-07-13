Ypsilanti Township holding U-M/Los Alamos Center update meeting Wednesday

Ypsilanti Township is holding a meeting on Wednesday to provide the public the latest information on the proposed U-M/Los Alamos Laboratory facility.

The meeting is on the heels of university and laboratory officials responding to an inquiry by Congresswoman Debbie Dingell. They reiterated a final location for the center is still to be determined. They also stated no nuclear testing or storage will occur on site.

Ypsilanti Township Supervisor Brenda Stumbo says she and most residents are still not convinced the project will be beneficial to the community.

“Los Alamos should not be located in a civilian, urban, farm area. It shouldn’t be. It needs to be on a military base where it can be protected.”

The meeting begins at 6 PM in the Ypsilanti Township Civic Center. Seating is on a first come-first basis.

Video of the meeting will be posted to the Township’s YouTube page.

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