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Ypsilanti Township holding U-M/Los Alamos Center update meeting Wednesday

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 13, 2026 at 5:47 AM EDT
Ypsilanti Township Civic Center.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ypsilanti Township Civic Center.

Ypsilanti Township is holding a meeting on Wednesday to provide the public the latest information on the proposed U-M/Los Alamos Laboratory facility.

The meeting is on the heels of university and laboratory officials responding to an inquiry by Congresswoman Debbie Dingell. They reiterated a final location for the center is still to be determined. They also stated no nuclear testing or storage will occur on site.

Ypsilanti Township Supervisor Brenda Stumbo says she and most residents are still not convinced the project will be beneficial to the community.

“Los Alamos should not be located in a civilian, urban, farm area. It shouldn’t be. It needs to be on a military base where it can be protected.”

The meeting begins at 6 PM in the Ypsilanti Township Civic Center. Seating is on a first come-first basis.

Video of the meeting will be posted to the Township’s YouTube page.

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WEMU News Ypsilanti TownshipLos Alamos Laboratory Data CenterThe University of MichiganBrenda StumboDebbie Dingelldata centerspublic forum
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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