Augusta Township voters overturn Data Center rezoning

In what may become a bellwether in Michigan, voters in Augusta Township have overwhelmingly overturned a rezoning that would have allowed the construction of a large data center.

Last July the Township Board of Trustees approved the rezoning for the proposed billion dollar data center. Many local residents objected. They collected enough signatures to place the rezoning on the ballot. It was a crushing defeat for data center proponents as about 90% of voters chose to overturn the rezoning. Wendy Taylor Albers was one of the petition organizers. She says it shows what the public can do when motivated.

“But I would have accepted anything that the residents of Augusta Township decided. This was all about giving the people of the township a voice in this rezoning decision. So I’m ecstatic.”









Residents have also filed petitions to recall all seven members of the Board of Trustees. The signatures are still being certified for the November ballot.

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