Augusta Township voters to decide fate of data center rezoning

The future of the proposed data center in Augusta Township is in the hands of voters in the August Primary.

When trustees voted to rezone the property from agricultural to industrial, it angered many residents. They gathered enough signatures to put the rezoning up for a vote. A “yes” vote approves the rezoning; a “no” denies it.

Ann Arbor SPARK Chief Operating Officer Phil Santer says people need to look at the benefits the project would bring to the township.

“Whether or not that means a particular place in a community is completely up to the community members themselves. We don’t have a take as it relates to where those things would necessarily go or how someone should vote on a particular zoning measure.”

But Augusta Township resident Eileen Cosner says they don’t need such growth, and many of her neighbors prefer the rural setting.

Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU Residents gather to discuss data rezoning with the Augusta Township Board of Trustees in June of 2025.

“We don’t have a lot of infrastructure. We’ve got a small township hall that has lasted all these years without huge amounts of money.”

Developer Thor Equities did not respond to a request for comment.

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