Saline Township reverses course, gives full tax break to Oracle for data center

In a quick change from earlier in the week, the Saline Township Board of Trustees on Friday agreed to the full tax break requested by Oracle for its data center. It sets the center’s current estimated value at $43 billion instead of the previous $4.8 billion.

The crowd was mostly hostile to the decision as trustees unanimously followed their legal advice and agreed to modify the Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption.

Attorney David Landry was brought in as outside counsel. He says the consent agreement requires the larger tax exemption and can’t be used as an attempt to stop the center’s construction.

“In Saline Township’s position, it’s an industrial use. They didn’t have any industrial land. There was no industrial land. That’s exclusionary zoning.”

But opponents want to take on Oracle. Township Supervisor Tom Hammond says they are still willing to fight but would not elaborate how that might occur.

A GoFundMe account has been established to raise dollars for any legal battle.

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