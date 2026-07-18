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Saline Township reverses course, gives full tax break to Oracle for data center

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 18, 2026 at 9:37 AM EDT
The data center currently under construction in Saline Township, July 17, 2026.
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The data center currently under construction in Saline Township, July 17, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Saline Township Hall, July 17, 2026.
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Saline Township Hall, July 17, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Saline Township residents stand outside in protest of the Township Board of Trustees granting a tax break to Oracle for its data center on July 17, 2026.
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Saline Township residents stand outside in protest of the Township Board of Trustees granting a tax break to Oracle for its data center on July 17, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The Saline Township Board of Trustees at a special meeting on July 17, 2026, regarding the tax break Oracle will receive to build a data center.
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The Saline Township Board of Trustees at a special meeting on July 17, 2026, regarding the tax break Oracle will receive to build a data center.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Attorney David Landry addresses the Saline Township Board of Trustees on its tax break to Oracle on July 17, 2026.
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Attorney David Landry addresses the Saline Township Board of Trustees on its tax break to Oracle on July 17, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A resident voices his displeasure to the Saline Township Board of Trustees, regarding the tax break Oracle will receive to build the proposed data center on July 17, 2026.
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A resident voices his displeasure to the Saline Township Board of Trustees, regarding the tax break Oracle will receive to build the proposed data center on July 17, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

In a quick change from earlier in the week, the Saline Township Board of Trustees on Friday agreed to the full tax break requested by Oracle for its data center. It sets the center’s current estimated value at $43 billion instead of the previous $4.8 billion.

The crowd was mostly hostile to the decision as trustees unanimously followed their legal advice and agreed to modify the Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption.

Attorney David Landry was brought in as outside counsel. He says the consent agreement requires the larger tax exemption and can’t be used as an attempt to stop the center’s construction.

“In Saline Township’s position, it’s an industrial use. They didn’t have any industrial land. There was no industrial land. That’s exclusionary zoning.”

But opponents want to take on Oracle. Township Supervisor Tom Hammond says they are still willing to fight but would not elaborate how that might occur.

A GoFundMe account has been established to raise dollars for any legal battle.

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WEMU News saline townshipSaline Township Board of TrusteesTom Hammonddata centerstax breakspublic forumland use
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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