Attorney challenges Saline Township tax break for Oracle's data center

An objection has been filed asking the Michigan State Tax Commission to deny Oracle’s tax break for its Saline Township data center.

Attorney Ellis Boal says the township failed to follow state law when it created an Industrial Development District without first holding a public hearing. Boal says the district is required, prior to granting Oracle any tax break.

He says a video of the September meeting shows no hearing took place.

“And a public hearing is a requirement of establishing an IDD, Industrial Development District, and that is a requirement for Oracle to submit their IFEC, their application, and to get the tax break.”

Published minutes of the September meeting states a public hearing did take place, but Boal says the video shows that to be inaccurate.

Attorney Michael Homier, who is now handling data center matters for the township, did not respond for comment.

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