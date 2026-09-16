Ypsilanti Township welcomes Rep. Dingell's opposition to U-M/Los Alamos project

News that Congresswoman Debbie Dingell opposes the University of Michigan/Los Alamos project is being celebrated in Ypsilanti Township.

Dingell sent a letter Tuesday to township and U-M officials. She says the proposed center has become a troubling example of what happens when a major project moves faster than meaningful community engagement.

That was great news for Township Supervisor Brenda Stumbo.

“She has power and influence, and I think she was moved by the meeting that we had that U-M hosted and hearing the passion and the concern for all the residents in our area. So, I am very, very thankful!”

In her letter, Dingell says the roles and responsibilities of U-M and Los Alamos remain insufficiently transparent. She says everyone needs to be clear about the roles the federal, state and local governments play in the project.

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