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U-M survey shows local government leaders support state regulation of data centers

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 28, 2026 at 7:44 AM EDT
One of several signs prohibiting traffic near the data center in Saline Township.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
One of several signs prohibiting traffic near the data center in Saline Township.

Local government leaders across Michigan say they support state regulations regarding data centers. That’s according to a survey conducted by the University of Michigan.

The survey was conducted by U-M’s Center for Local, State, and Urban Policy. It found 55% of officials expect strong opposition from residents to data centers, and 59% think setting regulations should be a high priority.

Director and survey co-author Stephanie Leiser.

“It’s coming through loud and clear that they really think the state needs to step up and help with things like decommissioning plans, health and environmental impacts, water use and discharge, things like that.”

Leiser says the survey shows more opposition in rural communities where 53% of local officials say costs of data centers outweigh their benefits. She also says one area the leaders don’t want state interference is in their planning and zoning laws.

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WEMU News michiganThe University of MichiganUniversity of Michigan Center for Local, State and Urban PolicyDr. Stephanie Leiserdata centersZoning Ordinanceenvironment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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