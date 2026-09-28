U-M survey shows local government leaders support state regulation of data centers

Local government leaders across Michigan say they support state regulations regarding data centers. That’s according to a survey conducted by the University of Michigan.

The survey was conducted by U-M’s Center for Local, State, and Urban Policy. It found 55% of officials expect strong opposition from residents to data centers, and 59% think setting regulations should be a high priority.

Director and survey co-author Stephanie Leiser.

“It’s coming through loud and clear that they really think the state needs to step up and help with things like decommissioning plans, health and environmental impacts, water use and discharge, things like that.”

Leiser says the survey shows more opposition in rural communities where 53% of local officials say costs of data centers outweigh their benefits. She also says one area the leaders don’t want state interference is in their planning and zoning laws.

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