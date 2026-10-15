Van Buren Township Planning Commission approves data center plan

The Van Buren Township Planning Commission on Wednesday approved the final site plan for the Project Cannoli Data Center.

Preliminary construction on the 282-acre site near Haggerty Road and the I-95 Service Drive has already begun. The center is being built for Google by developer Panattoni.

A large crowd of residents were on hand for the vote, mostly in opposition to the project.

Commissioner and Township Trustee Jeffrey Jahr says they aren’t being tasked to judge the moral implications of data centers.

“Our job as planning commissioners is to verify that the construction is in line with the law and it’s in line with the ordinances that we have at the time that the applicant applies.”

The parcel has been zoned to allow data centers well before the project was announced. Operations could begin late next year.

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