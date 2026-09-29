Oracle VP says they want to be good neighbors to Saline Township

Oracle Vice President Beatrice Fullan says the company wants to be a good neighbor to Saline Township. She says understands why people are concerned as The Barn Data Center continues to take shape.

Fullan says she hopes people will understand the economic benefits that will come from a project like The Barn. She says over $150 million annually will be coming to Saline Township and the area.

Fullan says there are many positives that can come out of artificial intelligence.

“Being able to diagnose and being able to study more challenging health care problems. And so, I think that AI really enables us to solve some of these complex problems in a much more accelerated way.”

Fullan says they plan on being in Saline for the long haul and will continue to support events like the local fair and Saline Area Fire Department. She says she looks forward to talking to more community members as they participate in more local events.

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