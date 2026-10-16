A2Y Chamber look toward future Washtenaw County workforce issues

Preparing Washtenaw County for the workplace of the future is going to take a collective effort. That’s the message sent out at an Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber of Commerce meeting on Friday.

The summit was designed to tackle some of the region’s most pressing workforce challenges.

Ann Arbor SPARK Chief Operating Officer Phil Santer says one major issue is how to retain qualified people after they graduate from college locally.

“So, we’ve asked that question to University of Michigan students, and the number one thing that they want is access to a high-paying job in the field they just invested hundreds of thousands of dollars into. So, if we can have more of those in our backyards, we’re going to retain more of that talent and be able to grow it.”

There’s also a growing need for employees to get the training needed for blue-collar jobs of the future. Employers are being encouraged to make use of programs, like those available at Washtenaw Community College.

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