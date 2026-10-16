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A2Y Chamber look toward future Washtenaw County workforce issues

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 16, 2026 at 5:57 PM EDT
The crowd gathers for the A2Y Chamber of Commerce meeting on October 16, 2026.
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The crowd gathers for the A2Y Chamber of Commerce meeting on October 16, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The crowd gathers for the A2Y Chamber of Commerce meeting on October 16, 2026.
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The crowd gathers for the A2Y Chamber of Commerce meeting on October 16, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Phil Santer, COO of Ann Arbor SPARK (left) and Shamar Herron, Executive Director of Michigan Works! Southeast lead a panel discussion at the A2Y Chamber of Commerce's October 16, 2026 meeting.
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Phil Santer, COO of Ann Arbor SPARK (left) and Shamar Herron, Executive Director of Michigan Works! Southeast lead a panel discussion at the A2Y Chamber of Commerce's October 16, 2026 meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
(From L to R) Carl Weckerle, Vice President, Economic, Workforce and Community Development at Washtenaw Community College; Dr. Catherine Gaschan, Director of Career Technical Education Washtenaw Intermediate School District; Odell Palacio Senior Manager of Business Partnerships, Jewish Family Services; Meghan Lechner, Director, College in Prison & Returning Citizens Fellowship EMU College in Prison Program; Jason Maciejewski, Chief Executive Officer, The Senior Alliance, Older Adults; and Andy LaBarre, Executive Vice President & Director of Government Relations for the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber sit for a panel discussion at the A2Y Chamber of Commerce's October 16, 2026 meeting.
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(From L to R) Carl Weckerle, Vice President, Economic, Workforce and Community Development at Washtenaw Community College; Dr. Catherine Gaschan, Director of Career Technical Education Washtenaw Intermediate School District; Odell Palacio Senior Manager of Business Partnerships, Jewish Family Services; Meghan Lechner, Director, College in Prison & Returning Citizens Fellowship EMU College in Prison Program; Jason Maciejewski, Chief Executive Officer, The Senior Alliance, Older Adults; and Andy LaBarre, Executive Vice President & Director of Government Relations for the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber sit for a panel discussion at the A2Y Chamber of Commerce's October 16, 2026 meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Preparing Washtenaw County for the workplace of the future is going to take a collective effort. That’s the message sent out at an Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber of Commerce meeting on Friday.

The summit was designed to tackle some of the region’s most pressing workforce challenges.

Ann Arbor SPARK Chief Operating Officer Phil Santer says one major issue is how to retain qualified people after they graduate from college locally.

“So, we’ve asked that question to University of Michigan students, and the number one thing that they want is access to a high-paying job in the field they just invested hundreds of thousands of dollars into. So, if we can have more of those in our backyards, we’re going to retain more of that talent and be able to grow it.”

There’s also a growing need for employees to get the training needed for blue-collar jobs of the future. Employers are being encouraged to make use of programs, like those available at Washtenaw Community College.

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WEMU News A2Y ChamberAnn Arbor SPARKPhil Santerwashtenaw countyjob trainingJobsBusinesseconomyworkforce
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
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