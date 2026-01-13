© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

Michigan SOS Benson touts economic growth plans to A2Y Chamber

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 13, 2026 at 4:05 PM EST
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson addresses the A2Y Chamber on January 13, 2026.
1 of 4  — IMG_20260113_122906834.jpg
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson addresses the A2Y Chamber on January 13, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson addresses the A2Y Chamber on January 13, 2026.
2 of 4  — IMG_20260113_122932074_HDR.jpg
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson addresses the A2Y Chamber on January 13, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks with Rep. Jason Morgan (right) and other officials at the A2Y Chamber meeting on January 13, 2026.
3 of 4  — IMG_20260113_120809007_HDR.jpg
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks with Rep. Jason Morgan (right) and other officials at the A2Y Chamber meeting on January 13, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks with Rep. Morgan Foreman (right) at the A2Y Chamber meeting on January 13, 2026.
4 of 4  — IMG_20260113_120504602_HDR.jpg
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks with Rep. Morgan Foreman (right) at the A2Y Chamber meeting on January 13, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Business growth and how to achieve it was the main topic Tuesday as Secretary of State and Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson addressed the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Benson told Washtenaw County business leaders that Michigan has all the tools needed to make it one of the most thriving economies in the country. She says, as Governor, she will cut through red tape and provide clear consistent policies that don’t change with each new administration.

Benson says the state government should be where it’s needed.

“It feels like the government is showing up everywhere we don’t want it and nowhere where we actually need it. And that’s what I’ve seen as Secretary of State--the power of flipping that and making sure we’re showing up when you us, making your life easier on all fronts.”

Benson says she also wants to improve infrastructure by building out an EV charging network across the state. She also wants to invest in a statewide, high-speed public transit system.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News A2Y ChamberJocelyn BensonMichigan Secretary of Stateelectric vehiclesinfrastructurepublic transittransportationenvironmentBusinesseconomyMichigan Governor's race2026 ElectionsElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content