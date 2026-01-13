Michigan SOS Benson touts economic growth plans to A2Y Chamber

Business growth and how to achieve it was the main topic Tuesday as Secretary of State and Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson addressed the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Benson told Washtenaw County business leaders that Michigan has all the tools needed to make it one of the most thriving economies in the country. She says, as Governor, she will cut through red tape and provide clear consistent policies that don’t change with each new administration.

Benson says the state government should be where it’s needed.

“It feels like the government is showing up everywhere we don’t want it and nowhere where we actually need it. And that’s what I’ve seen as Secretary of State--the power of flipping that and making sure we’re showing up when you us, making your life easier on all fronts.”

Benson says she also wants to improve infrastructure by building out an EV charging network across the state. She also wants to invest in a statewide, high-speed public transit system.

