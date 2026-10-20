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Ann Arbor City Council establishes Bill of Rights for the homeless

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 20, 2026 at 8:10 AM EDT
Delonis Center
Shelter Association of Washtenaw County
/
annarborshelter.org
The Delonis Center in Ann Arbor

The Ann Arbor City Council has established a Bill of Rights for people experiencing homelessness.

The resolution approved on Monday recognizes that every individual regardless of housing status deserves to be treated with dignity, respect and compassion. It also says homelessness is not a barrier to fair treatment and access to public spaces and city services.

Ann Arbor Supportive Connections Director Jonathan Laye says the number of people experiencing homelessness is rising sharply.

“We are seeing the impacts of housing instability among families with young children, older adults living on fixed incomes, individuals with disabilities and residents who have historically faced disproportionate barriers to housing.”

The resolution requires City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. to review relevant city policies within 180 days. He’s then to present any recommended changes to the city council.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilMilton Dohoney Jr.low income familieshomelessness
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
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