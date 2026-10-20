Ann Arbor City Council establishes Bill of Rights for the homeless

The Ann Arbor City Council has established a Bill of Rights for people experiencing homelessness.

The resolution approved on Monday recognizes that every individual regardless of housing status deserves to be treated with dignity, respect and compassion. It also says homelessness is not a barrier to fair treatment and access to public spaces and city services.

Ann Arbor Supportive Connections Director Jonathan Laye says the number of people experiencing homelessness is rising sharply.

“We are seeing the impacts of housing instability among families with young children, older adults living on fixed incomes, individuals with disabilities and residents who have historically faced disproportionate barriers to housing.”

The resolution requires City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. to review relevant city policies within 180 days. He’s then to present any recommended changes to the city council.

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