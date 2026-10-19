Ann Arbor City Council to vote on traffic safety resolutions tonight

The Ann Arbor City Council is expected to pass three resolutions tonight that officials say are designed to improve traffic safety.

All three resolutions are on the consent agenda. One turns Carey Street into a one-way northbound corridor. A second is a traffic control products purchase order with Miovision.

City Spokesperson Robert Kellar says Miovision's cameras are a major improvement over the metal detectors many traffic signals currently use.

“These cameras can actually look at shapes and forms of cars, buses, bikes, people, and it can say, ‘Oh, okay. This light needs to change because there’s more traffic traveling in this direction or in this direction.’”

The final resolution is the purchase of an upgrade to the city’s Traffic Management Center Video Wall System. The current setup has reached its maximum capacity.

The system monitors traffic patterns and is also used during football games and other events.

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