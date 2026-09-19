Ann Arbor goes ahead with Green Road reconfiguration project

The City of Ann Arbor is going ahead with its project to reconfigure Green Road to improve pedestrian safety in the northern part of the city.

Green Road will have its streets repainted and its lanes narrowed. The area along Plymouth to Burbank Road will also get buffered bike lanes and a pedestrian safety island.

City of Ann Arbor / a2gov.org

Cyrus Naheedy is the City of Ann Arbor’s Transportation Engineer. He says these adjustments and splitting multiple lanes give vehicles more space to see pedestrians and reduce crash risk.

“There's also a much higher potential for pedestrian crashes at crossings, because there's a chance that one vehicle might stop for a pedestrian at a crosswalk, but the outside vehicle in the second lane would not stop or not see the pedestrian. So, that's one of the big safety outcomes that we're really driving for.”

Naheedy says work along Green Road is starting this fall and will wrap before the winter.

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