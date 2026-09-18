Ann Arbor's Northside residents don't want two-way bike lanes on Broadway Bridge

The City of Ann Arbor is considering a road diet for the Broadway Bridge and North Division Street. About 50 northside residents got together Thursday night to discuss how to prevent unwanted changes.

The tables at the Northside Grill were filled like it was late Saturday morning.

Under the proposed Division Street Bikeway Extension, one traffic lane would be removed and two-way bike lanes added from Catherine Street to Broadway and Plymouth.

Residents fear it will make what’s already a heavy traffic situation worse. Organizer Tom Stulberg says they also worry about not being heard downtown.

“It’s not understanding what’s being done and being able to weigh in and voice their opinions, their concerns, and their creative ideas on alternative solutions.”

A petition is being circulated opposing the removal of the traffic lanes. Residents plan on attending next week’s City Council meeting and a Downtown Development Authority Open House.

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