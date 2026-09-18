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Ann Arbor's Northside residents don't want two-way bike lanes on Broadway Bridge

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 18, 2026 at 6:15 AM EDT
The Broadway Bridge near the Northside Grill in Ann Arbor.
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The Broadway Bridge near the Northside Grill in Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The Northside Grill in Ann Arbor.
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The Northside Grill in Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents gather at the Northside Grill gather to discuss the proposed bike lane changes on the Broadway Bridge in Ann Arbor.
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Residents gather at the Northside Grill gather to discuss the proposed bike lane changes on the Broadway Bridge in Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Organizer Tom Stulberg shows a drawing of proposed changes to bike lanes near the Northside Grill to local residents.
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Organizer Tom Stulberg shows a drawing of proposed changes to bike lanes near the Northside Grill to local residents.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

The City of Ann Arbor is considering a road diet for the Broadway Bridge and North Division Street. About 50 northside residents got together Thursday night to discuss how to prevent unwanted changes.

The tables at the Northside Grill were filled like it was late Saturday morning.
Under the proposed Division Street Bikeway Extension, one traffic lane would be removed and two-way bike lanes added from Catherine Street to Broadway and Plymouth.

Residents fear it will make what’s already a heavy traffic situation worse. Organizer Tom Stulberg says they also worry about not being heard downtown.

“It’s not understanding what’s being done and being able to weigh in and voice their opinions, their concerns, and their creative ideas on alternative solutions.”

A petition is being circulated opposing the removal of the traffic lanes. Residents plan on attending next week’s City Council meeting and a Downtown Development Authority Open House.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilAnn Arbor Downtown Development AuthorityNorthside Grillbike lanesbicyclingtraffic safetytraffic
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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