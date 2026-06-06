Ann Arbor's Catherine St. cycletrack is extending from Division to Glen

The cycletrack on Catherine Street in downtown Ann Arbor is expanding to make pedestrian travel through downtown safer.

Two-way bicycle lanes are being added from North Division Street to Glen Avenue. This will extend the Catherine Street Cycletrack from Maple Road to the University of Michigan hospital campus.

Cyrus Naheedy is a transportation engineer for the City of Ann Arbor. He says to make the area more navigable for cyclists, several blocks of roadside parking space are being removed.

“It’s progressing towards important policy goals. One is transportation safety goals through the Vision Zero Transportation Plan, and also our A2ZERO carbon neutrality goals.”

Construction begins June 8th. Workers will finish placing poles and paint by June 22nd.

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