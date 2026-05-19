Ann Arbor residents invited to review design concepts for North Main St.

The City of Ann Arbor is requesting resident perspectives on several newly developed layout designs for the North Main district.

Transportation officials are holding a Design Week for the North Main Transportation Study. Community members can review around a dozen concepts for the corridor and its intersections.

Amber Miller / Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority Residents gather for the engagement session phase of reconstructing Ann Arbor's N. Main Street corridor.

Amber Miller is the Capital Projects and Planning Manager for the Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority. She says the designs are aimed at moving the city towards its Vision Zero mission of eliminating traffic crashes involving pedestrians.

“The design ideas are solving a lot of those concerns, so looking at reducing the number of vehicle lanes to reduce speeds, looking at the addition of roundabouts, and improved sidewalks, lighting, and landscaping.”

Miller says preferred choices will be presented to the Michigan Department of Transportation for review.

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