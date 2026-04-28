City of Ann Arbor Crash Response Team aims to make crash analysis more transparent

The City of Ann Arbor is working with the urban development group Strong Towns to give residents a closer look at how it responds to traffic crashes.

Ann Arbor’s Crash Response Team will share how crash data is used to guide future safety changes during a public crash analysis studio session.

Malisa McCreedy is the city’s Transportation Manager. She says this is meant to bring residents into the process as Ann Arbor works toward its Vision Zero goal of eliminating traffic injuries and fatalities.

“We’re looking at how to share how the city responds to crashes step-by-step and to understand that safety is something that the city is actively working on and that we’re learning from every crash and that we’re improving over time.”

The crash analysis studio takes place on Wednesday at 6 PM at the Downtown Development Authority office in Kerrytown Market.

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