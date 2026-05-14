Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office releases 2025 Strategic Impact Report

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office has outlined a number of improvements, including public safety in its 2025 Strategic Impact Report.

The 32-page report signals a significant drop--61%--in non-safety-related traffic stops.

Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer says enforcement is prioritizing serious safety risks over minor traffic offenses. Traffic violations and crashes are down slightly with a marked drop in overall crime and incarcerations.

“Our jail population, when I started as Sheriff, was around 380. It is now dramatically lower. And that is a testament to a lot of the work around reentry.”

Dyer says her department’s budget has been balanced through cost savings across multiple divisions. She says food and medical costs for the jail have been covered with support from the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners.

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