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Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office releases 2025 Strategic Impact Report

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published May 14, 2026 at 6:10 AM EDT
Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office has outlined a number of improvements, including public safety in its 2025 Strategic Impact Report.

The 32-page report signals a significant drop--61%--in non-safety-related traffic stops.

Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer says enforcement is prioritizing serious safety risks over minor traffic offenses. Traffic violations and crashes are down slightly with a marked drop in overall crime and incarcerations.

“Our jail population, when I started as Sheriff, was around 380. It is now dramatically lower. And that is a testament to a lot of the work around reentry.”

Dyer says her department’s budget has been balanced through cost savings across multiple divisions. She says food and medical costs for the jail have been covered with support from the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners.

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WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Sheriff's OfficeAlyshia DyerWashtenaw County JailWashtenaw County Board of Commissionerstraffic safetytrafficPublic Safety
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
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