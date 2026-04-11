U.S. Justice Dept. suing Washtenaw County officials over uncooperative policies regarding ICE

The Trump Administration is suing Washtenaw County officials over local policies that limit cooperation with immigration enforcement.

The Department of Justice alleges the County Board of Commissioners, Sheriff Alyshia Dyer and County Prosecutor Eli Savit and his office are violating federal law by refusing to share information with immigration officials and barring agents from county property.

Marjorie Ziefert is part of the leadership for the Movement of Immigrant Rights Action (MIRA), which has worked with county officials on these policies. She says the community has worked to protect immigrants in the area, and the federal government seeks to undo those efforts.

“The stronger we stood, the harsher they would be. Stay strong and continue to resist. We need to support our public officials in doing that.”

Washtenaw County attorney Michelle Billard released the following statement on the lawsuit:

"Washtenaw County is aware that the Department of Justice has filed a complaint against the Board of Commissioners, the Prosecutor, and the Sheriff. We strongly disagree with the characterization of our policies and are confident that our policies are firmly grounded in constitutional principles. The County remains resolutely committed to public safety, enforcing the law, and protecting all members of our community. We are proud to be a welcoming community where all residents, including our immigrant residents, feel safe interacting with local government and law enforcement. We will vigorously defend the County’s policies in court.



All further requests for comment or information on this matter should be directed to Washtenaw County Corporation Counsel."

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