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ICE agents confronted by protestors in Ypsilanti

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 10, 2026 at 4:30 PM EDT
Alex Brandon
/
Associated Press

ICE agents reportedly detained a man Friday morning in Ypsilanti. The man, whose name has not been released, was driving on Michigan Avenue in front of the downtown library when apprehended.

Four ICE and related enforcement vehicles were reported to be involved. Videos and photos posted on Facebook show the road blocked, and the man who was driving a white pickup truck taken into custody. His status is unknown.

Several people gathered at the location and were yelling at the agents. One witness was former Ypsilanti Mayor Beth Bashert.

“I returned the vehicle to the family with another individual. And so I do know the victim. I’m not sharing that at this time. MIRA was there, also talking to the target individual’s family.”

Bashert says the family was given information about the local organizations that provide assistance. An email to the Detroit office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement seeking confirmation and comment was not returned.

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WEMU News YpsilantiBeth BashertUS Department of Immigration and Customs EnforcementimmigrationLaw enforcement serviceslaw enforcementprotests
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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