Local officials rally behind Ypsilanti business owner currently in immigration detention

The Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor City Councils are throwing their support behind Miguel Rosas Ruiz. He’s the Ypsilanti business owner and father who was detained a month ago by ICE officials.

Rosas was grabbed on Carpenter Road while driving to work on March 10th. He’s being held at the North Lake Detention Center in Baldwin.

Rosas moved to Ypsilanti from Mexico in 2001. He has raised four children and has operated Rosas Painting since 2003.

His son Michael says it’s been a very difficult time for the family.

“There has been overwhelming support from the communities of Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor. People who are angry, distraught, and very saddened by the loss of not just a hard worker but a friend.”

The Ypsilanti City Council passed a resolution demanding Rosas be granted a bond hearing. It also asked the area’s Congressional delegation to advocate for his release.

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor says they’ll produce a letter asking for the same.

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