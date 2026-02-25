© 2026 WEMU
ICE activity spotted near Depot Town in Ypsilanti

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published February 25, 2026 at 4:04 PM EST
ICE activity recorded in Ypsilanti on February 25, 2026.
/u/skippy2590 / Reddit
1 of 4  — Screenshot 2026-02-25 144346.png
/u/skippy2590 / Reddit
2 of 4  — 04dasqvxonlg1.jpeg
/u/damnarbor / Reddit
3 of 4  — Screenshot 2026-02-25 144416.png
/u/skippy2590 / Reddit
4 of 4  — ice-this-morning-at-prospect-and-forest-v0-u6vjfc9ivnlg1.png
/u/skippy2590 / Reddit

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were spotted in Washtenaw County Wednesday.

ICE presence was documented on video by a local resident near East Forest Avenue and North Prospect Road outside downtown Ypsilanti on Wednesday morning. Agents allegedly detained two men at the scene.
m2-res_854p.mp4

Ypsilanti Ward 2 City Council member Patrick McLean says there was no proper communication with city officials before this operation took place.

“We should know more. I have no expectation that this person who was taken away is going to get any due process. I have no expectation that they’re ever going to see their family in this country again; have no idea.”

McLean says the city will continue not to provide any municipal resources to ICE.

WEMU has reached out to ICE’s Office of Partnership and Engagement for additional information. No response has been received yet at the time of reporting.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

