ICE activity spotted near Depot Town in Ypsilanti

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were spotted in Washtenaw County Wednesday.

ICE presence was documented on video by a local resident near East Forest Avenue and North Prospect Road outside downtown Ypsilanti on Wednesday morning. Agents allegedly detained two men at the scene.

m2-res_854p.mp4

Ypsilanti Ward 2 City Council member Patrick McLean says there was no proper communication with city officials before this operation took place.

“We should know more. I have no expectation that this person who was taken away is going to get any due process. I have no expectation that they’re ever going to see their family in this country again; have no idea.”

McLean says the city will continue not to provide any municipal resources to ICE.

WEMU has reached out to ICE’s Office of Partnership and Engagement for additional information. No response has been received yet at the time of reporting.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

