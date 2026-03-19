ICE arrest driver in Ypsilanti while passenger escapes leaving child behind

ICE agents showed up in downtown Ypsilanti and arrested a male driver of a pickup truck early Wednesday morning. A passenger fled the scene while leaving a child behind.

An anonymous member of Movement for Immigrant Rights Action (MIRA) says several members of the Ypsilanti community were present and blowing whistles when ICE blocked off a pickup truck at Hamilton Crossing near Huron and Harriet. She says the child who was in the vehicle is safe with family members.

The escaped passenger's current location is unknown, and the arrested driver will likely be sent for processing to Baldwin, Michigan.

She adds ICE has been targeting Ypsilanti frequently.

“They’re continuing to target Ypsilanti because it is in close proximity to Willow Run Airport, which is where deportation flights are coming in and out of.”

Ypsilanti Ward 2 Council member Patrick McLean says it’s increasingly frustrating that ICE continues to not work with local officials.

“They don’t cooperate. They don’t let you know what they’re doing. I’m appalled by what they’re doing in Ypsilanti without question.”

McLean says he’s glad that Ypsilanti residents have been coming together to support local immigrants.

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