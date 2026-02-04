Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office begins in-person visitations in county jail

People incarcerated in the Washtenaw County Jail now have the opportunity to visit with friends and family in person following a policy change by the Sheriff’s Office.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office has begun allowing in-person visitation as part of its broader approach to rehabilitation.

Sheriff Alyshia Dyer says regular physical contact with loved ones can reduce recidivism. She adds children also benefit because in-person visits allow them to maintain a bond with an incarcerated parent.

“Children who have a parent incarcerated experience trauma. You know, it’s one of the adverse childhood experiences that children will go through in their lifetime. And so, creating a situation where families can see and talk and hug their loved one is just really rewarding.”

Dyer says improving the mental health of people in jail ultimately improves public safety.

