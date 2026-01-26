Family of man killed by Washtenaw County deputies expected to file wrongful death suit

The attorney for the family of the man fatally shot by Washtenaw County deputies says he expects to file a wrongful death suit in the coming weeks.

The family isn’t releasing the man’s name until after his funeral.

Attorney Todd Flood says the suspect was a navy veteran in his 30s. He had a steady job and no previous brushes with the law.

Flood says it was a case of mistaken identity.

“We can’t explain the fleeing and alluding, but more importantly, we can show that, through our experts anyway, that this was a totally improper shooting and assassination of this young man.”

One of the 911 calls reported two Black men brandishing a handgun. The man shot was white and was falsely reported to have a shotgun. The suspect did drive back and forth during the chase in what appeared to be attempts to ram sheriff vehicles. Todd says that doesn’t justify the shooting.

Washtenaw County Corporate Counsel says it has no comment on the ongoing investigation or pending litigation.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org