Washtenaw County Sheriff releases 911 audio, dashcam video of deputy-involved shooting

(NOTE: The audio in this report may be disturbing to some listeners.)

The Washtenaw Sheriff’s Office has released 911 calls and dashcam video of an officer-involved shooting of what turned out to be an unarmed suspect. The incident occurred earlier this month in Ypsilanti.

The shooting occurred after the driver led deputies on a chase before his van flipped on its side. Four officers remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by Michigan State Police.

Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer says her office strives for transparency.

“Nobody wants a situation like this to occur. This is a tragedy. We are respecting the process. Michigan State Police is doing their investigation, and when that concludes, we will then start looking at our administrative review.”

Dyer also released audio from a pair of 911 calls. One was from a man who said the suspect was driving erratically. The other reported he waved a gun in front of his wife.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

