WCSO award ceremony recognizes employees across six divisions

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office recognized past and present employees along with its community partners during a combined 2024 and 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony this week.

Award recipients were highlighted across our six divisions during a ceremony at Washtenaw Community College this week.

Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer calls the efforts of her staff heroic. She says the work is not easy and requires sacrifice and an unwavering commitment to serving others.

“The amount of accolades and just extreme bravery and heroism of all the Sheriff’s Office employees that were recognized is truly commendable.”

Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office Washtenaw County Sheriff's Deputy Gregory Roberts receives an award at the department's annual award ceremony.

The Corner Health Center andWashtenaw My Brother's Keeper were awarded WCSO 2025 Partner Organization Citations in recognition for the positive impact they have had on families in the community.

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