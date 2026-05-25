TheRide sees increased ridership as gas prices creep up

Public transportation typically sees an increase in users during times of high gas prices and inflation. TheRide is no exception.

An uptick in the use of public transportation can be traced directly to a rise in gas prices. The increase is evident across the country as the war in Iran disrupts oil shipments, pushing up local average gas costs to an average of $4.74 a gallon.

Jeff Pfeifer is Manager of Public Affairs and Community Engagement for TheRide. They have a fleet of 100 fixed route buses for Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti.

“Like everyone else, TheRide is certainly monitoring rising fuel prices closely. Fuel is a significant operational expense for any transit agency, and we work really hard to manage those costs.”

Pfeifer says, so far, ticket prices have not gone up. TheRide conducts spot pricing approximately every 10 days as it seeks the most competitive fuel prices.

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