AAATA union workers hold informational picket for new contract

Union workers with the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (AAATA) are holding an informational picket on Thursday to raise awareness ahead of contract negotiations.

AAATA bus drivers, mechanics, and facilities staff with Transport Workers Union Local 171 are seeking a new contract after the previous one expired March 31.

Union President Delisa Brown says members are picketing to highlight concerns over unused sick time, certification requirements and insurance costs. She says she hopes bargaining talks with the AAATA Board on Friday and into next week will be productive.

“Hopefully, they will continue to come to the table. Hopefully, the public will support us. And all we want is a fair contract.”

In a statement shared with WEMU, AAATA Manager of Public Affairs Jeffrey Pfeifer says the Authority remains committed to good faith negotiations. He says the goal is to reach an agreement that supports employees and maintains reliable service for riders.

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