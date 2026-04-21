AAATA faces legal roadblocks with potential responses to ICE activity

The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (AAATA) is addressing community concerns about immigration enforcement officials operating near or at terminals and buses.

AAATA CEO Matt Carpenter says ICE presence in the local area has been an increasing source of distress among staff and customers alike. He says AAATA has been told by its legal counsel that it cannot prohibit ICE agents from entering onto buses or waiting at terminals.

He says the Nationality and Immigration Act of 1952 authorizes immigration officials to board any conveyance within 100 miles of the U.S. border.

“Particularly, any bus or any train is explicitly spelled out that they have this right. And we’re only 40 miles, of course, from the Canadian border, so we are well within that. So, unfortunately, from a legal perspective, our hands are tied.”

Carpenter says buses will have "Know Your Rights" cards to help riders during any potential immigration enforcement encounters.

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