ICE arrests man near daycare center in Ann Arbor

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested a man near a daycare center in Ann Arbor Tuesday morning.

The arrest took place during a traffic stop at Beakes Street and North Fifth Avenue.

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor says ICE agents with guns drawn surrounded a vehicle and extracted the driver and detained him. The car had to be towed after it was left in a bike lane.

Taylor says no forewarning was provided to police or city officials. He considers the arrest “high risk” given how ICE trapped the man’s vehicle in a congested area.

“We do know that ICE has been indiscriminate, and that they have not acted in a manner consistent with good practice. They have committed indiscriminate violence. They have caused harm and, indeed, all the way up to murder on innocent civilians.”

Taylor calls ICE illegitimate and says it continues to exercise its authority for the purpose of intimidating people and causing harm to communities.

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