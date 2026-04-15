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ICE arrests man near daycare center in Ann Arbor

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published April 15, 2026 at 6:58 AM EDT
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U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested a man near a daycare center in Ann Arbor Tuesday morning.

The arrest took place during a traffic stop at Beakes Street and North Fifth Avenue.

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor says ICE agents with guns drawn surrounded a vehicle and extracted the driver and detained him. The car had to be towed after it was left in a bike lane.

Taylor says no forewarning was provided to police or city officials. He considers the arrest “high risk” given how ICE trapped the man’s vehicle in a congested area.

“We do know that ICE has been indiscriminate, and that they have not acted in a manner consistent with good practice. They have committed indiscriminate violence. They have caused harm and, indeed, all the way up to murder on innocent civilians.”

Taylor calls ICE illegitimate and says it continues to exercise its authority for the purpose of intimidating people and causing harm to communities.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborChristopher TaylorUS Department of Immigration and Customs EnforcementimmigrationLaw enforcement serviceslaw enforcement
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
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