Local residents show support for Washtenaw County in legal battle with Trump Administration

The Trump Administration is suing Washtenaw County over its policy not to cooperate with ICE. At Wednesday’s County Commission meeting, residents told the body to keep up the fight.

It was announced last week that the U.S. Justice Department has filed suit against the county claiming its policies are illegal.

Local immigrant rights supporters say they fully back the county’s actions. County Commissioners, like Vice-Chair Justin Hodge, told the audience they deeply appreciate that much of the public has their back.

“It’s helpful for us to hear that there’s support within the community, but I think it’s also helpful for others to see that there is this kind of support. Because, generally, most of the emails or public comments we get are things that we are doing wrong that people don’t like. So, from time to time, it is nice to hear that you do like something that we’re doing.”

Commission Chair Katie Scott says she appreciates the solidarity the community demonstrates in times of need. She says the county can get a lot accomplished by working together.

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