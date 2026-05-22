Local travel forecast strong in face of rising gas prices, inflation

With Memorial Day weekend kicking off summer travel, the local forecast for travel remains strong in the face of higher costs and gas prices.

Even with inflation and high gas costs, people are still prioritizing travel, especially shorter and more flexible trips closer to home. The U.S. Travel Association’s 2026 forecast says domestic leisure travel is growing, despite inflation affecting the pace of growth.

Destination Ann Arbor Director of Media Relations Chad Wiebiesick says close-to-home road trips remain a popular choice.

“And I think that actually positions Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County pretty well because we're easy to get to. There's enough in our community to build a full weekend around local restaurants and shopping and museums and events and visiting friends and families.”

AAA Auto Club predicts 1.3 million Michiganders will travel this weekend.

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