Washtenaw Business Lens: Tourism industry cautiously optimistic in face of high travel costs and Iran war

ABOUT JENNIFER CHIZEK:

Jennifer Chizek brings deep expertise in community engagement, global partnership development, and project management. She most recently served as an Intermediate Project Manager at the University of Michigan’s Center for Global Health Equity, supporting over 400 members with a focus on engagement strategies and partnerships in Ghana.

A longtime Ann Arbor resident, Jennifer has held various leadership roles at the University of Michigan, including teaching design thinking and leading cross-campus initiatives at the Ross School of Business. She holds an MA in African Studies from Indiana University and a BA in English and Creative Writing from Michigan State University.

In her role, she serves as a primary liaison with local stakeholders, strengthening connections across Washtenaw County and beyond. She leads Destination Ann Arbor’s partnership program, tourism advocacy efforts, and community-focused initiatives including the Certified Tourism Ambassador (CTA) program, Community Tourism Action Plan (CTAP), and event sponsorship coordination.

ABOUT ANDY LABARRE:

Andy LaBarre / andylabarre.com A2Y Chamber Executive Vice President & Director of Government Relations Andy LaBarre.

Andy LaBarre was first elected to the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners in 2012, representing District 7, located in the eastern half of the City of Ann Arbor. Andy is a proud Democrat. He served as Vice Chair of the Board of Commissioners and previously served as Chair of the Board (2017-18), Chair of the Ways and Means Committee (2015-16), and Chair of the Working Session Committee (2013-14). Andy lives in northern Ann Arbor with his wife Megan (a teacher at Dexter Community Schools), son Declan, daughter Delaney, and dogs, Monster and Frankie.

Andy now serves as Executive Vice President and Director of Government Relations for the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber and is David Fair's co-host for "Washtenaw Business Lens."

RESOURCES:

A2Y Chamber

Destination Ann Arbor

Destination Ann Arbor Welcomes Two Key Hires, Including New Director of Community Engagement

Ann Arbor Summer Festival

Ann Arbor Art Fair

Rowfest 2026

TRANSCRIPTION:

Caroline MacGregor: This is 89.1 WEMU, and it's time for our monthly look at the business community in Washtenaw County. I'm Caroline MacGregor, and welcome to Washtanaw Business Lens. Each month, we partner with the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber to look at how the news of the day impacts the local business community. Andy LaBarre is Executive Vice President and Director of Government Relations for the Chamber and is a part of each month's conversation. Thank you for joining us, Andy!

Andy LaBarre: Caroline, thank you for having me back in!

Caroline MacGregor: So today, we want to take a look at the upcoming tourism season and what Destination Ann Arbor sees ahead for this summer and fall. Today, we are joined by Ann Arbor native Jennifer Chizek. She is the Director of Community Engagement for Destination Ann Arbor. Jennifer, thank you so much for your time today!

Jennifer Chizek: Thank you for having me! I'm excited to be here!

Caroline MacGregor: So, tell me a little bit about what we can expect this year as far as tourism. We're obviously facing or navigating a lot of things going on, politically and otherwise.

Jennifer Chizek: Sure, yeah. The good thing is, is that nationally and locally, people are still wanting to travel. They're still wanting to engage in events that are happening. And so, we're really optimistic about that outlook. We've got a lot of great things happening throughout the county. And especially as the weather gets warmer, everybody wants to go outside and be outside. And so, a couple of great events that we have are the Ann Arbor Art Fair and then the Ann Arbor Summer Festival or Top of the Park. If you're a local, those are two of my favorites that are coming up.

Caroline MacGregor: Andy, do you see any challenges with consumer spending yourself? For example, what's your point of view, especially with things going on in Iran, the Iran war, high gas prices? There's a lot to be concerned about right now.

Andy LaBarre: Yeah. I think, for many consumers, that's exactly it. There's some cautious optimism and a desire, I think, ahead of the summer season to get out there and enjoy things, but there's just so much uncertainty. And some of that uncertainty factors into the financial logistics of both operations on a business level, but also just on personal economies, right? And that uncertainty has its own effect, in terms of holding off plans and sort of hedging bets, that sort of thing.

Caroline MacGregor: Jennifer, I believe Destination Ann Arbor is going to be transitioning to a countywide office model with locations. I mean, you're already in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti, but you're transitioning to Chelsea. Is that correct?

Jennifer Chizek: We are. So, we're going to have sort of three home bases. Our main office will be in Ypsilanti at the MIHQ building, so we're working on that right now. And we have locations right now with SPARK East and then SPARK in Ann Arbor. But we're really excited. I think in a couple of months, we'll be in our Chelsea office, which is great because so much of our folks who work for Destination Ann Arbor are out and about in the community. And so, it really gives us a home base on multiple sides of the county to be able to engage with our residents and our folks who work with us.

Caroline MacGregor: If you're just joining us, I'm talking with Jennifer Chizek of Destination Ann Arbor and Andy LaBarre, Executive Vice President and Director of Government Relations for the Chamber. And we are talking about the upcoming tourism season in Washtenaw County. Now, just to talk about some of the attractions that tourists come to the area for. The Ann Arbor area received a 2026 Governor's Award for innovative tourism collaboration for the development of the EMU rowing course at Ford Lake in Ypsilanti Township. And of course, this is Michigan's first Olympic-caliber rowing venue. Last summer, we hosted the U.S. Rowing Rowfest National Championships. That's coming back this year. Correct?

Jennifer Chizek: It is coming back this year, which is fantastic because they don't usually come to the same destination twice in a row, but they loved what we did so much that they are coming back in 2026. So, that will also be happening in July. I have some stats for that, too. So, last year, our Rowfest brought in $7 million in total economic impact and $5.8 million in direct visitor spending and over $6,000 in hotel room nights. So, that's a great example of how different types of tourism and, in this instance, sports tourism can really help the economics of the area. It's a big deal! I feel like it's one of the coolest things that we've done, and it's an example of how we've enhanced assets. Like you said, in partnership with our local communities, you have to have those relationships to be able to do something like that, right? You have to be to nurture those and kind of keep up with them to be able enhance this asset.

Caroline MacGregor: Andy, what are your thoughts about the Rowfest and all the other events that take place on Ford Lake? It's a fantastic boost for the area!

Andy LaBarre: It is! And to some degree, what they're doing on Ford Lake is sort of a jewel in the crown of the rowing community. And we are really lucky that with the partnership with Eastern Michigan University, with Destination Ann Arbor, with the rowing community as a whole, we are laying the foundation for years of that relationship to succeed and really to be both a national but also an international venue for rowing because of the facilities, because of the welcome, and because of what we can enable with Ford Lake. It's really pretty remarkable!

Caroline MacGregor: And now, of course, the Art Fair.

Jennifer Chizek: Yes!

Caroline MacGregor: Thousands and thousands of people come each year for this event. And the trickle-down effect in the economy is huge. Let's explore that a bit more. What are you expecting this year?

Jennifer Chizek: I think we're expecting a great turnout this year. I mean, as you said, it brings in thousands of people and artists, and it pretty much takes over the entire downtown. So, it's 30 blocks of downtown Ann Arbor. And so, we're expecting a lot of folks to be able to come in for that this year as well.

Caroline MacGregor: If you're just joining us, I'm talking with Jennifer Chizek of Destination Ann Arbor and Andy LaBarre, Executive Vice President and Director of Government Relations for the Chamber. And we are talking about the upcoming tourism season in Washtenaw County. Andy, I believe that the out-of-town visitors, they really fill up the hotels, and they're just a huge, again, influence on spending here.

Andy LaBarre: Yeah. I think the average person may not be aware for these small independent businesses, particularly your restaurants, your small retail stores, the summer season is make-or-break, and that's particularly the case when you have large events, obviously Art Fair, but the union conventions that come in later in the summer for trainings and so forth like that. Any event at Michigan Stadium, concerts, those sorts of things, these really are pretty vital to the annual budget of a lot of these small independent businesses and organizations. So, it really counts.

Caroline MacGregor: And I believe, just on that point, that the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters are coming in, and that's a fairly big event in August. Correct?

Andy LaBarre: It sure is! The plumbers and pipe fitters, and labor as a whole, have formed a pretty remarkable partnership with Destination Ann Arbor to get here, and then Washtenaw Community College. It's really an infusion for our local economy because of those visitors, but it's also a big workforce impact. There are some world-renowned training programs in the labor areas that are facilitated and possible because of that relationship with WCC, with Destination Ann Arbor and with some of our local unions.

Caroline MacGregor: Jennifer, with regards to hotels, is there any foreseeable problem with labor as far as seasonal workers? Where do we stand with that issue?

Jennifer Chizek: Yeah. So, we know that labor can be a challenge, right, especially in hospitality and making sure that we have enough folks to kind of be there to welcome all of our tourists that come in. So, one of the things that we are working on is a program in partnership with WCC and WISD called the Best Leadership Program, which helps us to place students who are in high school, their senior year of high school, into different businesses for an internship with the hopes that they might continue on to be part of the hospitality community, so really giving these students real-world experience in these types of roles, so that they can understand what that type of career looks like.

Caroline MacGregor: That's fantastic! You know, investing locally for the local economy in the future of young people.

Jennifer Chizek: Absolutely! Absolutely!

Caroline MacGregor: Are there any anticipated challenges that you and the organization see ahead for our community and the tourism industry generally speaking?

Jennifer Chizek: Yeah. I mean, like, we were talking about earlier, there's always the challenge with rising costs, right? And not necessarily being able to predict how things are going to go. But at the same time, we have a lot of really great things happening in the area that bring folks in. So, we recognize that those are challenges, but we are optimistic. And I would just also encourage everyone to be a tourist in your own town, right? There's lots of cool things that are happening around town that you can take advantage of.

Caroline MacGregor: I believe Destination Ann Arbor is working on a 10-year tourism impact plan that's going to help chart the course for the future for Washtenaw County. Tell us about this.

Jennifer Chizek: Yeah, we're really excited about this! It's a really great opportunity to get all of our seven communities and all of our townships involved in a 10-year plan to make sure that everyone sees themselves in the plan.

Caroline MacGregor: Jennifer, I'd like to thank you for making the time to talk with us today! It sounds like there's going to be a lot for everyone this summer!

Jennifer Chizek: Thank you so much! It's been great!

Caroline MacGregor: That is Jennifer Chizek. She serves as the Director of Community Engagement for Destination Ann Arbor, and she has been our guest on Washtenaw Business Lens. This regular conversation series is brought to you in partnership with the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber. And each month, we also hear from the Chamber's Executive Vice President and Director of Government Relations. That's Andy LaBarre. Andy, look forward to seeing you in June!

Andy LaBarre: You bet, Caroline! Thank you for having me!

Caroline MacGregor: I'm Caroline MacGregor. And for more information on Washtenaw Business Lens and today's topic, just stop by our website at WEMU.org. This is your community NPR station, 89.1 WEMU Ypsilanti.

A2Y Chamber / a2ychamber.org

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