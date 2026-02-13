Washtenaw Business Lens: SummerWorks offers local youth more than just a summer job

ABOUT KATHLEEN CLANCEY:

Kathleen Clancey serves as the SummerWorks Program Manager at Poverty Solutions. SummerWorks is Washtenaw County’s summer youth employment program, which is a university and community partnership that provides opportunities for local youth to obtain summer employment, mentorship, and professional development.

Clancey also focuses on further developing the partnership between the University of Michigan, MichiganWorks! Southeast, and the Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development. In this role, Clancey supports county-wide programming and builds relationships with county employers, local school districts, and other youth-centered organizations.

Previously, she was a graduate academic liaison at U-M’s Ginsberg Center, where she focused on preparing students for responsible community engagement as well as building sustainable and equitable partnerships between the university and community organizations. Prior to attending graduate school, she worked in K-12 education supporting students in the classroom, as well as through afterschool programs at community-based organizations.

Master of Arts in higher education, University of Michigan; bachelor’s degree in psychology, with minors in urban studies as well as community action and social change, U-M.

ABOUT ANDY LABARRE:

Andy LaBarre / andylabarre.com A2Y Chamber Executive Vice President & Director of Government Relations Andy LaBarre.

Andy LaBarre was first elected to the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners in 2012, representing District 7, located in the eastern half of the City of Ann Arbor. Andy is a proud Democrat. He served as Vice Chair of the Board of Commissioners and previously served as Chair of the Board (2017-18), Chair of the Ways and Means Committee (2015-16), and Chair of the Working Session Committee (2013-14). Andy lives in northern Ann Arbor with his wife Megan (a teacher at Dexter Community Schools), son Declan, daughter Delaney, and dogs, Monster and Frankie.

Andy now serves as Executive Vice President and Director of Government Relations for the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber and is David Fair's co-host for "Washtenaw Business Lens."

RESOURCES:

A2Y Chamber

SummerWorks

SummerWorks on LinkedIn

SummerWorks on Instagram

SummerWorks on YouTube

TRANSCRIPTION:

David Fair: This is 89.1 WEMU, and welcome to the February edition of Washtenaw Business Lens. It's our monthly conversation series on the business part of our community. I'm David Fair, and today, we're going to focus on summer employment for young people. Now, it can be a positive for area businesses and for the young people that fill these jobs. But how do you make it worthwhile for employers and give something more to the young people than just a few extra dollars in their pockets? Well, that's what we're here to discuss. Andy LaBarre is executive vice president and director of government relations for the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber and our partner in Washtenaw Business Lens. Good to see you, Andy!

Andy LaBarre: David, good to see you! Glad to be in your new studio!

David Fair: Yeah, brand new and happy to be here! And our guest today is Kathleen Clancey. She is program manager for SummerWorks, which is Washtenaw County's youth employment program. Kathleen, thank you so much for coming in today! We appreciate it!

Kathleen Clancey: Yeah, thanks for having me!

David Fair: What about you, Kathleen? Did you have a summer job when you were a teenager or young adult?

Kathleen Clancey: Yes, I did! I worked at a summer camp.

David Fair: And what did you get from the experience?

Kathleen Clancey: You know, it really taught me a lot about how to have a worth, strong work ethic, especially working with kids, long days. It provided me with a lot of real life skills that I still use today.

David Fair: I was going to say, it's obviously made an impact on the choices you've made as an adult because here you are still working with kids.

Kathleen Clancey: Yes!

David Fair: That's great! Andy, did you work as a young man?

Andy LaBarre: Summer of '97, first employed job, Pet Supplies Plus, Ann Arbor-Saline Road. Taught me quickly.

David Fair: I'm with the guy!

Andy LaBarre: Yes! I wanted to continue my education, maybe find another permanent line of work, but appreciated the experience and the others after it.

David Fair: I worked as a very young person doing newspaper rounds, shoveling driveways, cutting grass, doing those kinds of things. And when I got to be 14, I became a dishwasher in a restaurant, a gas station attendant back when they had full-serve stations. Jobs seemed readily available and easy to get. Kathleen, am I wrong in my perception that perhaps it's more difficult for young people to get a job today?

Kathleen Clancey: Yes, it's definitely a very common challenge for the youth in our community. There's a lot of different options out there, but most people that are hiring already want you to have experience. And to get that first job, it can be a big barrier.

David Fair: That's the conundrum, isn't it? Can't get a job without experience, can't get experience without a job. SummerWorks--now in its 11th year of operation. What has changed about the employment landscape for young people over that period of time?

Kathleen Clancey: Yeah, it's been a long 10 years with COVID and everything that kind of was in the middle there. But we're seeing young people who are eager and struggling to find that first job, but they're very ambitious. They want to be out there. And a program like SummerWorks allows them entry into the workforce in a supportive environment where they can ensure that they'll be successful and kind of get those skills ahead of time. The employers feel confident hiring with our program because they get a little bit of education about what it's like to be a professional ahead of time. And we want our youth to feel confident going into that first experience.

David Fair: Well, Andy, one of the complaints that seem to resonate through the generations is it's hard to find good help. What is the Chamber membership discussing on finding and keeping young employees?

Andy LaBarre: We had a session back in November on working intergenerationally and specifically how you as an organization can attract, retain, integrate, and sort of benefit from multi-generations in the workforce. And there are some real significant differences between, obviously, the Baby Boomers, Gen X, again, who are actually starting to retire, your Millennials, and then the generations coming after. And those run the gamut from communication styles, the importance of feedback from employer, employee, and so forth. And so, part of that old saying is not just that it's a consistent, but also that there's a multi-generational aspect, use of technology, the lack of in-person communication as the primary engagement for employment opportunities. It's just a different world.

David Fair: It impacts customer service.

Andy LaBarre: Absolutely! It impacts customer service, it impacts technological capacity, all sorts of things.

David Fair: Washtenaw Business Lens continues on 89.1 WEMU. We're talking youth employment with Kathleen Clancey from SummerWorks and Andy LaBarre from the A2Y Regional Chamber. Kathleen, the SummerWorks program--run by the University of Michigan, Michigan Works Southeast, the Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development and Ann Arbor SPARK. As such, this is more than an employment service connecting people to potential jobs. What is the more comprehensive description of scope when it comes to SummerWorks?

Kathleen Clancey: Yeah. So, we're an internship program, a summer youth employment program. And through that, our young adults aren't just working, but they're also getting education as a part of that. So, we have professional development sessions prior to when they start. We're working on resumes, how to do interviews, professional communication. And then, that continues on throughout the summer once they start: talking about financial management, professional wellness. And so, the young adults are getting that education, and they also have a team of success coaches behind them, so they have that additional support to feel confident in their roles. And on the business side, there's an added level of support, in terms of our staff is there to if there are--hopefully not--but any issues or things that come up, it's an additional person who's there to work with the youth and then similar to what Andy was saying, in terms like topics that are of interest to employer, our program also offers additional, optional professional development for employers. And some of those cover things like intergenerational mentorship, how to create more inclusive workspaces that might attract Gen Z to the workforce. And so, we're providing employers with those additional resources to kind of develop the employers in addition to this.

David Fair: So, it's mutually beneficial.

Kathleen Clancey: Yeah.

David Fair: When the young people do get connected, they do find this mentorship and they do get the job, they're being paid, aren't they? It's not just a regular internship.

Kathleen Clancey: Yes, we have two different pay rates, It's $15 or $17 an hour based on whether the young adult has graduated high school.

David Fair: And for the businesses that participate, in some cases anyway, there is subsidy available to help offset the cost of paying these young people.

Kathleen Clancey: Yes. And so, we have that funding available, and if you're able to partially pay or not quite pay at that rate, or you might need full funding. We have a short application available to our employers to receive assistance if you are interested in hosting an intern.

David Fair: What would be the pros and cons, Andy, of a business considering becoming a participant in SummerWorks?

Andy LaBarre: You know, the only con is just the normal work that is required on any new employment relationship. But again, SummerWorks takes care of so much of the background on that. This is a real positive. You get a targeted, time-limited infusion of a public resource if needed. But if you're a business, you are getting two things. One, potential employees right away and, two, you're getting a look at a cohort that you're going to work with and that you going to sell your products, your services, all the things you do as an organization to this age group from here on out. So, it's really a benefit that is multifaceted to the businesses. And it's not just something where, "Hey, I feel good! I'm employing a kid for eight weeks or whatever!" It's something that has a tangible dividend and benefit to these businesses.

David Fair: Kathleen, I know there's a diverse pool of applicants in the SummerWorks program. Is SummerWorks providing an equally diverse pool employers and mentors?

Kathleen Clancey: Yes, we're open to any different type of employer opportunity. We work with local businesses, obviously. We also work with nonprofits, local government offices, U of M departments and units, so across the board. And we have youth with very different interests, so if you're not quite sure if it's for you, I promise we have a youth that will be interested in it. So, we're always looking for any type of opportunity.

David Fair: Programs like SummerWorks, Andy, how can it help provide an adequate future employment pool for the business community in Washtenaw County?

Andy LaBarre: The biggest thing is interpersonal connections. It's just not as easy in today's day and age to make a human interpersonal connection that can develop into that relationship two ways. And so, this is sort of a benefit in terms of managing an opportunity where that's going to happen. And you're talking six to eight weeks. That's enough time to get a real sense of each other in that employer-employee relationship. And we think, in 10 years' time, it's shown a lot of individual success and collective success, and that's why we've got a lot of folks who are interested in participating.

David Fair: And, Kathleen, do you find that sometimes through that six-to-eight-week relationship that they decide to continue on beyond summer work?

Kathleen Clancey: Yes! So, thankfully, from year to year, we've had employers who've kept their interns on past the summer, sometimes full-time, sometimes part-time, sometimes even in like a consulting capacity. And so, those relationships that are developing are definitely maintained. And even when the employment relationship ends, that mentorship, that networking, can continue on and extend. And just as an example. Like, one person that I'm thinking of, he was a youth in the program. And then he became a SummerWorks staff member and then moved on to a different job and started hiring SummerWorks interns and then has since switched jobs. And now, he's a mentor for the program. And so, just things like that come full circle.

David Fair: A new context for the circular economy, right? Kathleen, again, the application process and deadline for people who want to participate, both individuals and businesses.

Kathleen Clancey: Yes. So, all information can be found at our website, which is summerworks.info. The applications for youth are open through March 22nd, and it takes about 10 to 15 minutes. And the application process for employers, that's due March 15th. And it's a short, basically a contact form: just your name, email, phone number on our website. And then, we'll reach out to schedule a short phone call with you and make sure you know what you're getting into.

David Fair: Well, Kathleen, thank you so much for the time and sharing the information today! I appreciate it!

Kathleen Clancey: Yeah, thank you so much for having me!

David Fair: That is Kathleen Clancey, program manager for SummerWorks, which is Washtenaw County's youth employment program. For more information on SummerWorks and to get the links you need, check our webpage at WEMU.org. Andy LaBarre is executive vice president and director of government relations for the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber, and the Chamber is our content partner for Washtenaw Business Lens. And, Andy, we'll see you next month.

Andy LaBarre: You bet, David! Thank you!

David Fair: I'm David Fair, and this is your community NPR station, 89.1 WEMU Ypsilanti.

