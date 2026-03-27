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Destination Ann Arbor seeking input on role of tourism in Washtenaw County

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 27, 2026 at 6:10 AM EDT
Destination Ann Arbor logo
Destination Ann Arbor
Destination Ann Arbor logo

Destination Ann Arbor wants to hear from those who work and live in Washtenaw County to help direct the future of local tourism. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.

The organization is gathering input through an online survey and community listening sessions. It’s part of a new 10-year Tourism Impact Plan Destination Ann Arbor is putting together. Director of Media Relations Chad Wiebesick (WEE-beh-sick) says they want to hear from the people on how tourism impacts their lives.

“The feedback that we receive is going to be a core part of this planning process and ultimately it’ll help us identify the priorities, the opportunities, and the concerns that will directly inform the strategy in this plan.”

The survey takes about ten minutes to complete and is open through April 30th. Listening sessions will be held in Milan, Chelsea, Manchester, Dexter, Ypsilanti, Saline and Ann Arbor.
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Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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