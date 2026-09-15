'Safe Streets for All' moves forward to improve Ann Arbor traffic safety

The City of Ann Arbor’s "Safe Streets for All" project is moving forward to help the city achieve its Vision Zero goals to improve traffic safety.

17 miles of roadway in Ann Arbor will be reworked with new safety measures to reduce crashes involving motorists and pedestrians.

Suzann Flowers is the City of Ann Arbor’s Transportation Manager. She says the final plan for the Safe Streets for All project is being presented to the city’s Transportation Commission Wednesday evening. She says the project will bid out in January with work starting in spring.

“People will see new striped bike lanes, green pavement markings, side street bump-outs, and looking at protecting our bike lanes with city posts.”

Residents can speak with transportation officials about the Safe Streets for All project during a virtual open house on September 30th.

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