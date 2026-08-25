MDOT plans to add flex lanes to I-94 through Ann Arbor-Saline Rd. and State St.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has unveiled its plans to add flex lanes to I-94 around the Ann Arbor area in its 2027-2031 Five-Year Transportation Program.

Mike Davis is MDOT’s Senior University Region Planner. He says MDOT conducted a study finding that flex lanes could reduce traffic and crashes on the I-94 corridor from Ann Arbor-Saline Road to the US-23 intersection during morning and evening commutes.

Michigan Department of Transportation Schematic of flex lanes.

He adds the proposed lanes won’t expand the highway and will work within I-94’s current footprint.

“That's why we're proposing either a flex lane light or an auxiliary lane, because it will be similar in width by the shoulder, rather than a full additional 12-foot lane. It'll be a little bit narrower, still safe, but it won't be available for 24-hour use.”

A series of noise and environmental studies will be done before construction begins in the area around 2031.

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