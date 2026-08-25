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MDOT plans to add flex lanes to I-94 through Ann Arbor-Saline Rd. and State St.

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published August 25, 2026 at 4:20 PM EDT
Map of I-94 between State St. and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd. where flex lanes will be installed.
Michigan Department of Transportation
Map of I-94 between State St. and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd. where flex lanes will be installed.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has unveiled its plans to add flex lanes to I-94 around the Ann Arbor area in its 2027-2031 Five-Year Transportation Program.

Mike Davis is MDOT’s Senior University Region Planner. He says MDOT conducted a study finding that flex lanes could reduce traffic and crashes on the I-94 corridor from Ann Arbor-Saline Road to the US-23 intersection during morning and evening commutes.

Schematic of flex lanes.
Michigan Department of Transportation
Schematic of flex lanes.

He adds the proposed lanes won’t expand the highway and will work within I-94’s current footprint.

“That's why we're proposing either a flex lane light or an auxiliary lane, because it will be similar in width by the shoulder, rather than a full additional 12-foot lane. It'll be a little bit narrower, still safe, but it won't be available for 24-hour use.”

A series of noise and environmental studies will be done before construction begins in the area around 2031.

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WEMU News Ann ArborMichigan Department of TransportationI-94US-23transportationtraffic safetytraffic
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
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