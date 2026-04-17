MDOT seeks public input on Washtenaw Ave. improvements

The Michigan Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on the future design of the I-94 Business Loop in Ann Arbor.

In the basement of the downtown Ann Arbor Library, MDOT had place cards around the room and drawings on a large table. They were showing off four options for the redesign of Washtenaw Ave. from East Stadium to South University.

MDOT’s Senior Transportation Planner, Mike Davis Jr., says they want to learn what changes residents prefer.

“How many lanes? What should those lanes be dedicated to on two different segments of the project? One from Stadium to Tuomy and the other from Tuomy to South University.”

The options include replacing in kind and reducing to one-lane each way with a dedicated bike, bus or left-turn lane.

A final decision will be made later this year with construction beginning in 2027.

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