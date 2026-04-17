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MDOT seeks public input on Washtenaw Ave. improvements

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 17, 2026 at 3:57 PM EDT
A map of the 1-94 business loop reconstruction project on display at the downtown Ann Arbor District Library.
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A map of the 1-94 business loop reconstruction project on display at the downtown Ann Arbor District Library.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents gather at the downtown Ann Arbor District Library to view materials regarding the 1-94 business loop reconstruction project.
2 of 4  — IMG_20260416_172135261_HDR.jpg
Residents gather at the downtown Ann Arbor District Library to view materials regarding the 1-94 business loop reconstruction project.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents gather at the downtown Ann Arbor District Library to view materials regarding the 1-94 business loop reconstruction project.
3 of 4  — IMG_20260416_170300867_HDR.jpg
Residents gather at the downtown Ann Arbor District Library to view materials regarding the 1-94 business loop reconstruction project.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A design for the 1-94 business loop reconstruction project on display at the downtown Ann Arbor District Library.
4 of 4  — IMG_20260416_170529515_HDR.jpg
A design for the 1-94 business loop reconstruction project on display at the downtown Ann Arbor District Library.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

The Michigan Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on the future design of the I-94 Business Loop in Ann Arbor.

In the basement of the downtown Ann Arbor Library, MDOT had place cards around the room and drawings on a large table. They were showing off four options for the redesign of Washtenaw Ave. from East Stadium to South University.

MDOT’s Senior Transportation Planner, Mike Davis Jr., says they want to learn what changes residents prefer.

“How many lanes? What should those lanes be dedicated to on two different segments of the project? One from Stadium to Tuomy and the other from Tuomy to South University.”

The options include replacing in kind and reducing to one-lane each way with a dedicated bike, bus or left-turn lane.

A final decision will be made later this year with construction beginning in 2027.

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WEMU News Ann Arborann arbor district libraryMichigan Department of TransportationI-94road constructionConstructiontransportationPublic Input
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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