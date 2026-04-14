Workers replacing water and road infrastructure near Stadium & Washtenaw in Ann Arbor

Some neighborhoods and businesses near Stadium Boulevard and Washtenaw Avenue will be affected by road projects over the next several months.

Water mains, stormwater drains and road surfaces are being replaced at Needham, Medford, and Buckingham Roads in Ann Arbor.

Robert Kellar is the City of Ann Arbor’s Public Services spokesperson. He says most of the underground infrastructure in the area is 100 years old. He adds it all has to be replaced before any future development can happen.

“We have decided to move ahead with this project because it’s in anticipation of other projects in the future. Then, doing this now means that we can move forward with other projects down the road.”

Road crews will be working on this road project from now until early October.

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