WCRC secures federal funding to build roundabout at Park and Zeeb Rd

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) has secured funding for its plan to build a roundabout in Scio Township.

A little over $1 million in federal urban dollars, in addition to $200,000 in local funds, acquired by the Road Commission, mark the beginning of the Park and Zeeb Road roundabout project.

Brent Schlack is the WCRC’s Director of Engineering. He says officials first considered a traffic signal to address congestion at the intersection. He adds a roundabout was chosen because it would better manage traffic and improve connections between the roads.

“There’s quite a bit of truck traffic. So, to calm that traffic down and to potentially look at pedestrians moving through this intersection, we felt that a roundabout was the best solution.”

The commission will spend the next few years on design and site work before construction begins in 2028.

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