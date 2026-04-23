WCRC to begin expansion of Island Lake/Dexter Main Street corridor

The Washtenaw County Road Commission is gearing up to begin its improvement project along the Island Lake Road and Dexter Main Street corridor.

County road workers in Scio and Webster Townships and Dexter will be adding a roundabout at Island Lake and Dexter-Chelsea Road, resurfacing Dexter Main Street, and adjusting traffic flow through Island Lake.

Kevin Dubnicki is the Project Manager for the Washtenaw County Road Commission. He says the corridor improvement project will reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality in those areas.

“Construction costs is an estimated $3.2 million. We were able to receive $1.6 million as part of this project for funding, and the remaining funds come from our license and registration fees and fuel taxes.”

Dubnicki says several traffic signals and intersections will also be changed to make them safer for those with disabilities.

Construction begins May 4th.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

