Supporters of Broadway Bridge bike lanes say opponents are jumping the gun

City officials say opponents of proposed bike lanes on the Broadway Bridge on Ann Arbor’s northside are jumping the gun. They also say an extension of the bike lanes on Division Street is long overdue.

The Division Street Bikeway Extension Project is in two phases. The first runs from Catherine Street to the bridge.

First Ward Council member Lisa Disch says that project has been very popular since the current set up is dangerous. She says there is still much to do before any final decisions on what will be happening on the Broadway Bridge.

“The city is doing additional analysis on the part of the project that goes from the Broadway Bridge north to Plymouth because that is the connector between downtown and Central Campus and the northside.”

Disch says it’s an extremely important connection. It’s one that needs to change in order to adapt to new residents and public amenities.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org