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Supporters of Broadway Bridge bike lanes say opponents are jumping the gun

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 18, 2026 at 5:12 PM EDT
The Broadway Bridge near Northside Grill in Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
The Broadway Bridge near Northside Grill in Ann Arbor.

City officials say opponents of proposed bike lanes on the Broadway Bridge on Ann Arbor’s northside are jumping the gun. They also say an extension of the bike lanes on Division Street is long overdue.

The Division Street Bikeway Extension Project is in two phases. The first runs from Catherine Street to the bridge.

First Ward Council member Lisa Disch says that project has been very popular since the current set up is dangerous. She says there is still much to do before any final decisions on what will be happening on the Broadway Bridge.

“The city is doing additional analysis on the part of the project that goes from the Broadway Bridge north to Plymouth because that is the connector between downtown and Central Campus and the northside.”

Disch says it’s an extremely important connection. It’s one that needs to change in order to adapt to new residents and public amenities.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City Councillisa dischbroadway bridgebike lanesbicyclingtraffic safetytraffic
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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