U-M report shows Michigan water infrastructure needs nearly $40 billion in fixes

Michigan’s water infrastructure needs billions of dollars in repairs to maintain safety for the public.

A new report by the University of Michigan Water Center and Public Sector Consultants (PSC) shows $39.6 billion in one-time capital investment over 20 years is needed to bring the state’s infrastructure up to code.

Mike Shriberg is director of U-M’s Water Center. He estimates millions more are needed to cover other costs to provide people access to clean, safe drinking water in their homes.

“We estimated the amount that's needed for water affordability, and that's about $180 million a year. That's our estimate of the gap between people's water bills and what they can afford to pay, particularly in lower income communities. “

Shriberg admits there are unknowns about the condition of private wells. About a million Michigan households currently drink from wells, but he says no one has fully estimated source water and groundwater protection needs.

Non-commercial, fact-based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter).

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org.

